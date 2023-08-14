Ironman is set to get the blood pumping in East Cork after a becalmed summer

Commerce and tourism interests across East Cork and west Waterford are looking forward to some late summer salvation as the seaside town of Youghal prepares to host its third Ironman triathlon weekend in what has been a challenging period.

Up to 12,000 visitors and athletes are expected to descend on the town for the three-day event, with an estimated €6m boost to the local and regional economy anticipated.

Over 2,000 ‘Ironkids’ are registered for introductory fun runs at Market Square on Friday night, before the adults take centre stage with a 70.3 (half Ironman) triathlon on Saturday followed by Sunday’s full Ironman contest.

Approximately 1,000 athletes have registered for each triathlon, with a total of 110 qualifying places in subsequent world championships in Hawaii and New Zealand up for grabs.

The contestants will represent 62 nationalities, the majority of whom will hail from Ireland, Britain, and the US. Around 80% of participants are male.

Both triathlons will commence at 7am at the Front Strand.

Sunday’s test demands a 3.8km swim parallel to the beach and upriver, past the lighthouse and on to Green Park, where they will transition for a 180km double lap of East Cork byroads to Midleton and back.

Kay Curtin of Kay’s Flowers with her daughters Orlaith and Alison at her shop, which is decorated for the next weekend’s Ironman in Youghal, Co Cork. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

The third discipline involves a 42.2km, four-lap run along the ancient streets and historic landmarks, finishing at Market Square in the shadows of the famous clock tower.

Ironman has had a complicated history in Youghal. In 2019, at the first event, a day-long deluge saw the abandonment of the swim section, while covid-19

restrictions saw the postponement of events in subsequent years.

In 2022, the first post-covid edition, a weekend of exceptional sunshine bathed competitors, though there was a lengthy cloudburst on the Sunday evening.

Since the inaugural, three-triathlon contract with Cork County Council, Youghal has taken Ironman to its heart and negotiations “are going very well” for a new agreement from 2024, according to Ironman Ireland race director John Wallnutt. He says:

There is great co-operation. Everywhere we go we are pushing an open door.

Youghal has regarded Ironman as more of a community celebration than a sporting occasion and this has fashioned a bond between participants and spectators.

Last year, massive crowds walked or were bussed to the Front Strand at 5am in advance of 1,000 swimmers entering the sea. Later and despite the late rain, spectators stood applauding the final, leg-weary runners across the finishing line at day’s end.

Nowhere, however, was the alliance between athletes and public more vibrant than on the celebrated Windmill Hill where, on consecutive occasions, thousands of exuberant spectators lined the 400m climb to cheer the competitors as they tackled its 21% incline.

“Windmill Hill is special,” says Mr Wallnutt. “It has a truly unique atmosphere, is great fun, and gives cyclists a huge lift.”

Nigel Quaye from the Isle of Man being cheered on by a large crowd on Windmill Hill as part of the Ironman in Youghal last year. Picture: Howard Crowdy

In a problematic summer and for a town starved of investment, Youghal’s relationship with Ironman is “more important than ever in 2023”, says Clancy’s bar proprietor Pádraig Hennessy who ascribes the season’s shortcomings to a combination of factors.

“The weather has been horrendous,” he said, adding that the tourism influx has taken a hit due to a shortage of accommodation and Irish people travelling abroad in greater numbers than previous years. He says:

Ironman brings a wonderful buzz. It won’t save the entire season, but it will certainly bring relief and joy.

His view is mirrored by Youghal Business Alliance chairman Ger Flanagan, owner of two coffee outlets near the town centre.

Having recruited extra staff for the weekend, he says Ironman’s economic benefit extends far beyond the event itself.

“It raises the town’s profile and attracts visitors throughout the year, whether to review the course or simply returning for holidays”.

The accommodation challenge, to a point, has been well met by locals, who have “come forward in droves to provide rooms and houses at very acceptable rates”, says Youghal Chamber of Tourism and Development manager Sandra McLellan.

As the days pass, the welcome is gathering pace, she says:

We’ve been inundated with requests for bunting and flags.

“We’ve already surpassed last year’s amount.”

Five-year-old Alfie Moore gets in some training in front of one of the many shopfronts which have been decorated ahead of the Ironman event in Youghal Co Cork from August 18 to 20. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The office, adjacent to the Ironman finishing line, will remain open “until the last athlete crosses the line on Sunday night”, she adds.

Window displays, with bicycles of various ages and dimensions manifesting behind glass, have become a prominent feature.

Florist Kay Curtin on North Main St, having completed bicycle-themed displays at both her own and other premises in the town, will “readily assist any business or private household looking to erect a display”. Ironman, she says, “is part of our summer now”.

• Several road closures will apply across the Ironman routes in Youghal and East Cork from August 18 to 20.

• For details, including shuttle services and other Ironman information, click on the Cork County Council website or phone 089 4604823.