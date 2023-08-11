Watch: Jerry's dedicated Puck Fair tradition

Jerry from Kerry has been a steadfast presence at Killorglin's Puck Fair since he was just two years old.
Watch: Jerry's dedicated Puck Fair tradition

Jerry from Kerry with his horses Mutt and Jeff and Bernie O'Connell, Tralee at the annual Puck Fair, Killorglin, Co Kerry. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 12:00
Picture Desk

Jerry from Kerry, who, since the age of two, has been an integral part of Killorglin's Puck Fair. 

Jerry recounts his connection to the fair, highlighting the essence of tradition and community. 

More in this section

Gardaí issue appeal for help to find missing Limerick man Gardaí issue appeal for help to find missing Limerick man
Conor Pass owner would prefer Government to buy iconic site Conor Pass owner would prefer Government to buy iconic site
Three flights due to depart from Cork Airport cancelled due to 'inclement weather conditions' Three flights due to depart from Cork Airport cancelled due to 'inclement weather conditions'
#IEVideo
<p>Ronan O'Gara filming at Kinsale's Charles Fort as part of Tourism Ireland's new promotional campaign. Picture: Tourism Ireland/Twitter</p>

Tourism campaign will see Ronan O'Gara promote Cork in France during Rugby World Cup

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd