Video of man driving on wrong side of Cork motorway linked to missing person case

The driver of a car caught on video driving the wrong way down a Cork motorway has been linked to a missing person case involving an elderly man.
Last Sunday, August 6, video footage was posted online showing a black car driving at speed towards oncoming traffic on the South Ring Road near Douglas. The video was shot by a person in a vehicle travelling on the other side of the motorway.
The matter was then reported to gardaí.
On Thursday, gardaí confirmed to thethat the video of the incident was linked with a missing person investigation involving an elderly male.
A Garda spokesperson said that the incident did not lead to any further serious incidents.
"The elderly male was located and is currently receiving care," the spokesperson added.