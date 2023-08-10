Video of man driving on wrong side of Cork motorway linked to missing person case

A garda spokesperson said that the incident did not lead to any further serious incidents
Video of man driving on wrong side of Cork motorway linked to missing person case

A screengrab of a video showing a car driving towards oncoming traffic on the South Ring Road near Douglas.

Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 09:16
Steven Heaney

The driver of a car caught on video driving the wrong way down a Cork motorway has been linked to a missing person case involving an elderly man. 

Last Sunday, August 6, video footage was posted online showing a black car driving at speed towards oncoming traffic on the South Ring Road near Douglas. The video was shot by a person in a vehicle travelling on the other side of the motorway.

The matter was then reported to gardaí.

On Thursday, gardaí confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the video of the incident was linked with a missing person investigation involving an elderly male. 

A Garda spokesperson said that the incident did not lead to any further serious incidents.

"The elderly male was located and is currently receiving care," the spokesperson added.

Read More

RTÉ salaries and TV licence angered public the most amid Tubridy payments scandal 

More in this section

Gardaí investigating after body found washed up on Kerry beach  Gardaí investigating after body found washed up on Kerry beach 
Watch: Natterjack toadlets released into the wild in Kerry Watch: Natterjack toadlets released into the wild in Kerry
Little boy who died in quad bike accident on Kerry farm named Little boy who died in quad bike accident on Kerry farm named
#Cork - News
<p>A total of 1,137 Dolly Parton lookalikes made their way to Frank Sheehy Park in Listowel in June, and 959 of them were included in the official Guinness World Record tally. File picture</p>

Listowel sets official Guinness World Record for Dolly Day

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd