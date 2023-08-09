Watch: Natterjack toadlets released into the wild in Kerry

200 Natterjack toadlets were released on Tuesday the 8th of August 2023, onto a local farm in Castlegregory, Co. Kerry by Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, Brid Culhoun, NPWS, Will Hunt NPWS, Sean McKeown, Director of Fota Wildlife Park, John McLoughlin, Fota Wildlife Park, Dr Ferdia Mansell, NPWS Tommy Reidy, Farme Castlegregory.



This is part of a joint project between the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Fota Wildlife Park, which aims to bring this endangered species back to its former home. The project has to date released over 9,000 toadlets in Co. Kerry.