Clare hosts 'shindig' to welcome asylum seekers to community 

Asylum seekers living in towns and villages across Clare have been welcomed to a “shindig” in Ennis, in what has been described as a “total contrast” to previous protests in the county.

Some 60 locals came to the event to welcome and meet over 60 asylum seekers who now call the county their home.

One of the organisers, Sarah Ferrigan said the event was an opportunity for the local community to “meet the newest residents in Clare”.

She said protests against the accommodation of asylum seekers in May “painted an unfair picture of the county”.

“We had the opportunity to do something positive because there was a lot of negative coverage in May about protests in Clare,” she said.

That month, local protesters in Inch erected barricades at the entrance to Magowna House Hotel, which is accommodating asylum seekers in the village.

Ms Ferrigan, an Ennis local and member of Clare Welcomes Everyone, said on the contrary, Clare has been “fantastic” in welcoming and standing in solidarity with those living in direct provision.

Similar to Saturday’s event, a solidarity gathering was held for asylum seekers who had recently arrived in Miltown Malbay two weeks ago.

Attendance at the welcoming was bolstered by a local priest who had urged those attending Mass to show their support.

There’s a lot of good stuff happening and it just gives a bit of a counter to the bad news.

However, while travelling home from the event, she saw Inch locals still protesting at Magowna House Hotel.

“I couldn’t believe it, they were sitting there with their signs and just a couple of miles up the road there was joy and connections being made,” she said before adding: “What a difference a few miles make.

“Once a narrative gets hold in the community it is very hard to break down that echo chamber,” she said before adding that Inch locals attended the event that same day to welcome asylum seekers to Clare.

Ms Ferrigan said Saturday’s gathering was a success with great feedback from Clare locals and asylum seekers. Picture: Sarah Ferrigan

She said asylum seekers do not “live in a vacuum” and are aware of what is said about them.

“It has a direct impact on their own well-being when they hear the awful things said about them,” she said, before adding that it is important they know that “it is just a minority”.

Ms Ferrigan said she recently spoke to younger asylum seekers who currently live in Magowna House Hotel, some of whom described the hardship they have fled, saying the protests are “minor” when compared with the “horrible circumstances” they have left behind.

She said Saturday’s gathering was a success with great feedback from Clare locals and asylum seekers.

One highlight was two men from Nepal who live in Ennis and own a local restaurant playing the Ceist Jig, while asylum seekers from Syria, Africa, and the Middle East danced, cheered, and clapped, she said.

Clare musicians performed while food supplied by locals was shared, with Ms Ferrigan describing the shindig as “great craic” for all involved.

“It’s only the start because asylum seekers can be stuck in these institutional living situations for years and it’s ongoing support that’s needed, not just not just an event every now and then,” she said.

Ms Ferrigan said it is up to communities to help asylum seekers integrate, while supporting them in getting healthcare information, transport and their children into local schools.

“The Government is expecting communities to do an awful lot,” she said.