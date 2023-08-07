Crash on N25 in Cork causes massive tailbacks

A serious two-vehicle crash on the N25 eastbound direction in Cork has left traffic stalled along the road as emergency services attend.
Gardaí were on site, with the accident believed to have occurred soon after 5pm on Monday at Little Island.
“The road is reduced to one lane for moving traffic and local diversions are in place,” a garda spokeswoman said, describing the incident as “serious”.
Fianna Fáil Cork East TF James O’Connor urged people to avoid the area.
“For anyone travelling on N25 eastbound from Cork to Midleton, a major crash has taken place at 17:15 approx between Junction 2 Little Island and Junction 3 Carrigtwohill/Cobh. Traffic at a standstill,” he warned, using his social media platform Facebook.
“Please avoid where possible.”
Drivers stuck in their cars near the scene of the accident indicated around 6pm that they were being directed to turn off the main road and take the back roads through Glounthaune and Little Island.
Others said, also on social media, they were being let through around that time. Many expressed concern for those involved in the accident.
The scene was attended by the emergency services including fire brigade and ambulances.