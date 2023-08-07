Homecoming details for Cork's All-Ireland champs revealed

The team will be leaving Dublin by train at 3pm this afternoon
Cork saw off Waterford on Sunday to end a five-year wait for All-Ireland glory. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 11:20
Sally Gorman and Eoghan Cormican

Cork's All-Ireland winning camogie team will be welcomed back to the Rebel County with a reception in the city centre on Monday. 

Cork saw off Waterford on Sunday to end a five-year wait for All-Ireland glory

The team will be leaving Dublin by train at 3pm on Monday and making a stop off in Mallow before an open top bus parade through the city. 

The bus will head down Patrick St and onto Grand Parade and South Mall before stopping outside the Imperial Hotel, where there will be a reception for the team. 

Cork Camogie is asking "all Cork fans to celebrate a famous win with the team this evening in Cork city."

On Sunday, Matthew Twomey’s goal-hungry Cork side defeated the Déise by a scoreline of 5-13 to 0-9 in Croke Park.

In front of a record attendance, Cork showed themselves to be totally unburdened by the narrow All-Ireland final losses of 2021 and 2022 and recorded the biggest final winning margin in 64 years.

Elsewhere, Waterford are hosting their own homecoming celebration this afternoon with Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr Joe Conway, saying the achievements of the team deserve to be celebrated.

“The Waterford Senior Camogie players, management and supporters have lifted the spirits of the Déise. While [Sunday's] result didn’t go our way, the teams’ performances throughout the championship were inspiring. They should be very proud of their achievements.” 

They have swept us all along with the excitement and passion for their game, their city and their county.

The team will be welcomed to a homecoming celebration on The Mall in the centre of Waterford at 2pm.

There will be a DJ set on the Mall from 1.30pm, and local radio will be broadcasting live from 1pm. 

