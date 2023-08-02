Tributes paid to former rugby player killed in Tipperary crash

Former Garryowen player Mark McMullen was killed in a road collision on the Cahir-Clonmel road on Monday morning
Mark McMullen, a former Garryowen rugby player, who died in a road traffic accident in Tipperary on Monday.

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 16:00
Sean Ryan

Tributes have been paid to a former Garryowen rugby player who died in a road accident in Co Tipperary.

The victim of a fatal road traffic collision on the Waterford to Limerick Road has been named locally as Mark McMullen, 40. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision between an articulated lorry and a van on the N24 Cahir-Clonmel road, between Barne Lodge and Condon's Cross on Monday morning, July 31, at about 10.40am.

He was a past pupil of St Clements College and a former Garryowen rugby player. It is understood he grew up in the Castletroy area, then later lived in Castleconnell, before moving to The Grove, Bruff. 

Tributes have been pouring in for the Limerick man online including Mayor of Limerick Ger Mitchell who paid his "deepest condolences to all the family, relations and friends. May Mark's gentle soul rest in peace."

In a moving tribute, his sister Jenna Eccles wrote: "As Mark’s only sister, I am absolutely heartbroken and devastated by your loss Mark. I will cherish all the great memories we have together including you paying me to iron your shirts when I was a kid! 

"I thought I was pulling a fast one on you but little did I realise you were the one playing me!! I will miss you terribly and will always love you. You are with mam now who you loved so much, so that brings me comfort. Fly high Mark, love Jenna."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N24 on Monday, July 31, between 10am and 10.45am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

