Man dies following collision between lorry and van in Co Tipperary

A man has died following a collision between an articulated lorry and a van in Co Tipperary on Monday morning.
The collision occurred on the N24 Cahir-Clonmel Road, between Barne Lodge and Condon's Cross at around 10.40am.
The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.
A technical examination of the scene is ongoing by Garda forensic collision investigators.
The road, which is the main Waterford to Limerick road, remains closed and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them, especially those who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N24 this morning, between 10am and 10.45am.
Anyone with any information can contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.