Fears crumbling masonry at Co Cork castle poses serious risk to public

Pieces of masonry have recently fallen from the entrance archway of 12th century Macroom Castle and councillors fear someone will get badly hurt
Macroom Castle: 'There’s a continuous stream of people in and out of there and it’s my fear somebody is going to get badly hurt. If one of those slates fell on you, they would split you in two,' councillors told. Picture: Denis Minihane

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 19:00
Sean O’Riordan

Fears have been expressed that crumbling masonry at a castle in Co Cork could pose a serious risk to the hundreds of people who pass through its entrance archway.

County councillors are now seeking an urgent meeting with the trustees of Macroom Castle amid concerns over the castle's structural deterioration. 

The castle dates from the 12th century and a meeting of Macroom Municipal District Council was told pieces of masonry had recently fallen from the building. Councillors also heard serious restoration work may be requited to properly secure the castle's walls.

Independent councillor Martin Coughlan said two slates recently fell from the arch and he told the meeting it was fortunate nobody was walking through the arch at the time.

Mr Coughlan said he feared “there will be more of them come down soon,” if nothing is done. He said he had helped to put up the town’s Christmas lights on the castle’s entrance and noticed loose stones on the battlements.

“If the rain gets in there and then we get hard frosts it will cause even more damage to the building and lead to further chances of debris falling on people below,” he said.

Mr Coughlan noted that the castle is owned by a small group of trustees who “probably don’t have the means” to carry out the type of work which may be needed to make it structurally safe.

Serious accident

He said he was concerned if there was a serious accident as a result of falling debris, injured parties could consider suing the local authority. He also questioned what role the OPW might have in maintaining the building.

Municipal council chairman, Fine Gael councillor Ted Lucey agreed with Mr Coughlan’s concerns about the castle’s stability and the possible health and safety implications risk it posed.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gobnait Moynihan described the castle as "the jewel in the crown of the town’s history" and a focal point for tourism. “It’s obvious it needs money and care. I don’t think the trustees will have a problem with the council taking a lead on this issue,” she added.

Originally built in the 12th century to guard over the River Sullane, the castle was enlarged in the mid 1500s, but badly damaged in later sieges, notably twice by Cromwellian forces in the 1650s.

On one occasion, the Roundheads  attacked it to smash an Irish army inside, which had been raised by Bishop of Ross, Boetius McEgan.

McEgan College, which now lies inside the castle’s walls, was named after him.

Mr Coughlan said hordes of college students pass through the entrance arch into the college on a daily basis during school terms. In addition, it is also popular with tourists, while the GAA also has some facilities within the castle walls.

“There’s a car park in there as well and the council also has a right of way through the ground to the water works. There’s a continuous stream of people in and out of there and it’s my fear somebody is going to get badly hurt. If one of those slates fell on you, they would split you in two,” Mr Coughlan added.

Military accident

