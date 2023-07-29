Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Limerick teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Limerick.
Tadhg O'Sullivan has been missing from his home in Adare since Thursday, July 27.
He is described as being 5'10" in height, with a slim build, He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Gardaí believe Tadhg may have travelled to the Knockferrina/Knockfierna area of Ballingarry in Co Limerick.
Anyone with any information on Tadhg's whereabouts are asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.