Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Have you seen Jayden Daly?
Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Jayden Daly. Picture: Garda Info

Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 11:19
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Cork are seeking public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 

15-year-old Jayden Daly is missing from the Tivoli area of Cork City since approximately 10am on the morning of Friday, July 21.

He is described as 5’ 8” in height and of slim build. He has blonde/brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Jayden was wearing a light grey/white hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Jayden's whereabouts has been asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

'This is a human rights issue': Cork City Council tenants highlight issues of black mould and subsidence 'This is a human rights issue': Cork City Council tenants highlight issues of black mould and subsidence
Approved for Construction Former Cork school building to be converted into accommodation for Ukrainian refugees
Tim Lucey leaving Cork County Council to take top job at Greyhound Racing Ireland Tim Lucey leaving Cork County Council to take top job at Greyhound Racing Ireland
Missing peopleGardaiPlace: Cork
Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Just seven planning applications made to use short-term rental platforms in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd