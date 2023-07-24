Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Gardaí in Cork are seeking public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

15-year-old Jayden Daly is missing from the Tivoli area of Cork City since approximately 10am on the morning of Friday, July 21.

He is described as 5’ 8” in height and of slim build. He has blonde/brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Jayden was wearing a light grey/white hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information on Jayden's whereabouts has been asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.