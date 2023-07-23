'This is a human rights issue': Cork City Council tenants highlight issues of black mould and subsidence

Tenants at a Cork City Council flats complex are living with growing issues of mould and subsidence.

These issues, and others, will be shown to senior city officials during a site visit to the apartments in Noonan's Road, Dean Street and Fort Street on Monday.

Residents say the homes are unfit for habitation. They took their protest to the steps of City Hall earlier this month, highlighting dampness and black mould in several rooms, subsidence which has led to cracks in balconies, on communal landings, on some floors, ceiling and chimneys, water leaks onto electrical circuit boards, and single glazing windows not closing properly. There were also claims of repeated infestations of rats and mice, made worse by dumping in some of the communal yards.

Mould in the kitchen in a flat at Noonan's Road, Cork.

They have also questioned the timing of the council’s removal of almost eight lorry loads of rubbish, rubble and overgrowth from some of the communal spaces in recent days, just ahead of Monday’s walkabout.

William O’Brien, spokesperson chairman of Noonan’s Road residents’ committee, said he wants the council to arrange tenancy supports while officials are working on a long-term solution.

“These people have been neglected by their landlord, who has an obligation to their tenants. This is a human rights issue at this stage,” he said.

“But there seems to be a disconnection between the local authority and their tenants here.

“We need tenancy supports while the work on securing funding for whatever regeneration works they decide on continues.”

Independent Cllr Mick Finn, who has made 387 representations on behalf of the Noonan’s Road residents since he came into council in 2009, said the images in these photographs are indicative of the extent of the problems in many of the units.

“Some units are in very good condition, but they are the exceptional rather than the rule,” he said.

“This is certainly one of the worst flats. A lot of the other flats have the same issues – and many of them have been there since my time on the council.

“This tenant says she has had no heating since she moved in, and that she has contacted the council about it, she can’t use the bath, the fixtures need replacing, the electrics need an upgrade, and the kitchen and bathroom are full of dampness and mould.

“This is a ground floor flat and there are cracks in the ceilings. And there is evidence of rats and mice around the place.”

Cosmetic works

Councillors were told earlier this month that short-term cosmetic works can be arranged pending decisions on an “appropriate long-term solution” which are due in September.

But the council’s deputy chief executive, Brian Geaney, said whatever long-term plan is chosen will require a “significant funding commitment”.

A tenant points to a hole in the woodwork where mice go in and out in a flat at Noonan's Road, Cork.

It is understood that the report has identified complications associated with any potential retrofitting project on the complexes because of their open stairwells and balconies.

Mr Finn said the council should do what it did in Deanrock – demolish the flats and rebuild.

“The council has let these people down. There have been many false dawns with talk about retrofitting that has never happened, and people are just fed up with the situation now.

“The residents here are good people, it's a great community. Most would return there, because it’s such a great location."

Mr Geaney insisted earlier this month that City Hall is responding to maintenance requests from residents of the flats, and that of the 728 heating, plumbing, carpentry and electrical service requests from the flats since 2019, 596 or 82% have been resolved.