Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Douglas 

Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Douglas 

Have you seen Kenneth Nti?

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 13:11
Mairead Sheehy

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a boy missing from just outside Cork City. 

14-year-old Kenneth Nti was last seen in Douglas on Saturday, July 15.

He is described as being 5’6” in height, with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen Kenneth was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt and a navy jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

More in this section

Status yellow rain warning in place for Cork and Waterford Status yellow rain warning in place for Cork and Waterford
Cork group to organise repatriation of Deepa Dinamani's body to India Cork group to organise repatriation of Deepa Dinamani's body to India
Cork schools chosen to get traffic warden by 'pulling names out of a hat' Cork schools chosen to get traffic warden by 'pulling names out of a hat'
#Cork - News
<p>A vigil for Deepa Dinamani at Cardinal Court, Wilton. Picture: Jim Coughlan</p>

Brother of woman killed in Wilton due to travel to Ireland to organise repatriation 

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd