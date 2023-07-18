Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Douglas 

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a boy missing from just outside Cork City.

14-year-old Kenneth Nti was last seen in Douglas on Saturday, July 15.

He is described as being 5’6” in height, with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen Kenneth was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt and a navy jacket. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.