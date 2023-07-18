Status yellow rain warning in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford

Parts of Munster may experience spot flooding on Tuesday as Met Éireann issued a status yellow rain warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The warning, which came into effect at 8pm on Monday, will remain in place until 3pm on Tuesday. It promises spells of "heavy rain", leading to "localised flooding" in the affected areas.

Umbrellas are essential for those heading outside this afternoon, with up to 20mm of rain forecast while the weather warning remains in place.

The showers are set to clear throughout the afternoon as "brighter weather" emerges, however, more showers — some of which will be heavy — will follow.

However, mild temperatures will carry on into the week, with highs of 17C to 20C predicted throughout the day on Tuesday.

Met Éireann said Tuesday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and isolated showers. Overnight temperatures will drop to between 7C and 11C.

Wednesday promises a change in weather, with a glimpse of "sunny spells", in between some scattered showers.

Temperatures will sit between 16C to 19C with "light to moderate northwest winds", the forecaster says.

The weather will remain much the same overnight, with a mixture of clear spells and "isolated showers" forecast once again.

Sunny spells and scattered showers will again continue on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures hitting highs of 18C or 19C.

It comes as Met Éireann said Ireland has become notably warmer and wetter in the past 30 years.

It published what it called a comprehensive summary of Ireland’s climate averages for the period 1991-2020 as a “crucial benchmark for weather and climate conditions” in the country compared to the previous 30-year period, covering 1961-1990.