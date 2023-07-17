Cork group to organise repatriation of Deepa Dinamani's body to India

A working group has been set up in Cork to organise the repatriation of the body of Deepa Dinamani to India.

The 38-year-old, originally from Kerala, was found dead at her home in Cardinal Court in Wilton after 10pm on Friday night.

A man has been charged with her murder.

Now, a working group has been set up in the Indian community in Cork to liaise with her family in India regarding the repatriation of her remains, and the repatriation of her five-year-old son. He is currently being cared for in Cork following her death.

Melba Siju, who has been in touch with Ms Dinamani’s family in India, said she had no relatives or close friends in Ireland. Ms Siju is a member of the working group.

She said: “We are liaising with authorities, the embassy and with family.”

The group is also liaising with her employers, Alter Domus in Cork Airport Business Park, where she had worked as a senior manager since April. She was a graduate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and had worked in accountancy in a number of different organisations in India before moving to Ireland.

Up to 150 people gathered outside the house in Wilton on Sunday night for a vigil in Deepa Dinamani’s memory. Picture: Jim Coughlan

In a statement on Monday, Alter Domus said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the events that took place in Cork on Friday evening. We lost a wonderful person and colleague who will be missed by many at Alter Domus. Our thoughts are with Deepa’s family at this tragic time.”

Up to 150 people gathered outside the house in Wilton on Sunday night for a vigil in Deepa’s memory, organised by the Cork Pravasi Malayali Association. Members of the Indian community queued up to leave roses on the doorstep of the house during the event, which was attended by adults and children.

Ms Siju said the Indian community in Cork was shocked by the death and wants to row in behind her family, who are all in India.

On Monday, the National Women’s Council offered its “deepest sympathies to the loved ones of Deepa Dinamani”.

A technical examination of the house was carried out on Saturday and door-to-door enquiries were conducted in the Cardinal Court area.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Cork University Hospital on Saturday.