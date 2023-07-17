Puck Fair goat to spend less time on stand following welfare concerns 

The amount of time a wild mountain goat spends on a high stand overlooking Killorglin at the annual Puck Fair is to be severely curtailed this August.

Concerns about the goat’s welfare dominated headlines last year as King Puck was placed in a metal cage overlooking the town as a heatwave gripped the area.

The goat had to be removed on a number of occasions amid fears he would overheat. For hundreds of years the goat has spent three days and three nights on a 50ft stand in Killorglin.

However, changes will see the amount of time the goat spends on the stand reduced. This year King Puck’s enthronement will involve a token visit to his stand after his coronation on August 10. He will be raised again on Scattering Day, the closing of the festival, on August 12.

The fair's committee said the Puck was evolving and taking account of changing concerns.

“We are a festival steeped in longstanding traditions but equally, we acknowledge that traditions can and should evolve where there is good reason to do so," Declan Falvey, the chairman of Puck Fair Festival committee said.

"While King Puck will still be a major part of the festival, this year his role has evolved. The goat’s welfare has always been and remains of paramount importance to the committee and all of those that love Puck Fair,” he said.

In line with previous years, the goat will continue to be overseen and checked by a vet throughout the three days.

Concern over changes

However, the radical change to the 400-year-old festival is causing concern locally and is being attributed to "unbelievable pressure" by animal rights groups and the media.

Such pressure is a threat to ancient traditions, according to local Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

The Puck Fair committee have been put in an impossible position, "between the media pressure from so called ‘animal rights’ protesters and the commercial pressure from corporate sponsors, who fear controversy", Mr Cahill said.

Last year's King Puck. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Feelings were "running very high" in the area, he said.

"The customs and traditions of our country are an onerous responsibility on all of us and we must strive to continue them and not turn into a society with no identity," the councillor said.

Mr Cahill said the goat was always well treated.

"Feelings are running very high around the Killorglin/Mid and South Kerry region because of this decision, as Puck has been part of all our lives growing up. We could not envisage life without King Puck and of course it is upsetting to see it threatened in any way,” he said.

“Am I and all my neighbours old fashioned or are we being held to ransom by ‘snowflakes’, who campaign for animals while wearing cow skin shoes? Not everything is black and white, as they say, and compromises may need to be accepted.

"We, the supporters of Puck Fair, will work tirelessly to ensure that Puck Fair is not destroyed for the generations to come,” Mr Cahill added in a statement.