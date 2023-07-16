Cork's Indian community pledges support after 'loss of such a young life'

The death of Deepa Dinamani in a Cork suburb has been described as a "tragic loss of such a young life" by the county's Indian community.

The body of the 38-year-old mother of one was found in a house in Cardinal Court in Wilton after 10pm on Friday.

The dead woman's five-year-old son was not in the house when her body was discovered. He is being cared for as the Garda investigation continues into the death.

Ms Dinamani was a chartered accountant and worked for Alter Domus Fund Services in Cork Airport Business Park. She began work as a senior manager in the Cork office in April.

In a statement, the Cork Pravasi Malayali Association extended its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms Dinamani on "the loss of such a young life".

Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family during this difficult time.

"We understand that no words or action can fully alleviate the pain and sorrow they are experiencing, but please know that our community stands united in offering our support and assistance in any way we can."

The association said it is committed to working closely with the Indian embassy and the family members of Ms Dinamani to provide any necessary help and support.

It added: "Our association is dedicated to fostering a sense of unity and solidarity among the Indian community in Cork, and we are ready to lend our support in coordinating efforts, offering guidance, or providing any necessary resources to assist the family during this difficult period.

In times of tragedy, it is crucial for us to come together as a community and provide comfort and assistance to those affected.

"We hope that our collective support will bring some comfort to the grieving family."

A technical examination of the scene was carried out on Saturday and door-to-door enquiries were conducted in the Cardinal Court area.

An autopsy was carried out on Ms Dinamani at Cork University Hospital on Saturday.