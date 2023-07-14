Investigation underway after marine gas oil released into Cork's River Lee

MGO was being transferred from a road tanker to a fishing vessel at Horgan's Quay
Horgan's Quay. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 15:37
Eoin English and David Kent

An investigation is underway after marine gas oil (MGO) was released into the River Lee in the heart of Cork City on Friday. 

MGO was being transferred from a road tanker to a fishing vessel at Horgan's Quay when the spill occurred. 

The release was momentary and was stopped quickly, said a statement, and teams from Cork City Council and the Port of Cork Company are currently responding to the incident.

An investigation is also underway into the incident, that occurred at around 9.45am.

A spokesperson said: "It is estimated that up to 20 litres of MGO may have entered the water.

"The release took place adjacent to the quayside and away from Cork Harbour’s environmentally sensitive areas. The Irish Coastguard has been informed.

"It is expected that the response will be completed in the coming hours.

