Cork has second highest number of Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools

More than 15,000 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland in the past year
New data shows there is an enrolment rate of 88% among Ukrainian children between the ages of five to 18.

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 18:00
Mairead Sheehy

Cork has the second-highest number of Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools in the country as of the end of the 2022/2023 school year, new figures from the Department of Education show.

As of the close of the 2022/23 school year, 15,625 Ukrainian students were enrolled in schools across Ireland, 10,141 of which accounted for pupils in primary schools.

Dublin was recorded as having the highest amount of enrolments per county, with 1,204 pupils enrolled in primary schools and an additional 687 enrolled in post-primary schools in the capital.

This was followed by Cork, with 1,096 Ukrainian primary school pupils and a total of 533 post-primary school students.

Following close behind is Kerry, hosting a total of 1,039 Ukrainian pupils in primary schools and an extra 562 students in post-primary schools.

In order to assist with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families to Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continues to operate through the school year, hosted by 16 regional education and training boards around the country.

The team, staffed by regionally-based education support personnel, ensure that clear, accessible information flows were established between schools, local education services and national support structures to benefit people arriving from Ukraine.

In a statement, the Department expressed its thanks to school communities and stakeholders for their “engagement, collaboration and support in accommodating Ukrainian pupils in Irish primary and post-primary schools over the exceptional past school year”.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

A full breakdown of the number of students in each county can be seen below:

County

Primary

Post-primary

Carlow

159

89

Cavan

239

106

Clare

584

344

Cork

1,096

533

Donegal

868

467

Dublin

1,204

687

Galway

628

325

Kerry

1,039

562

Kildare

162

95

Kilkenny

168

119

Laois

145

77

Leitrim

212

134

Limerick

330

207

Longford

81

58

Louth

264

175

Mayo

526

278

Meath

293

128

Monaghan

66

32

Offaly

125

43

Roscommon

181

62

Sligo

234

161

Tipperary

231

140

Waterford

277

171

Westmeath

208

95

Wexford

526

238

Wicklow

295

158

Total

10,141

5,484

