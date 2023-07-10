Cork has second highest number of Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools

Cork has the second-highest number of Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools in the country as of the end of the 2022/2023 school year, new figures from the Department of Education show.

More than 15,000 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland in the past year.

As of the close of the 2022/23 school year, 15,625 Ukrainian students were enrolled in schools across Ireland, 10,141 of which accounted for pupils in primary schools.

Dublin was recorded as having the highest amount of enrolments per county, with 1,204 pupils enrolled in primary schools and an additional 687 enrolled in post-primary schools in the capital.

This was followed by Cork, with 1,096 Ukrainian primary school pupils and a total of 533 post-primary school students.

Following close behind is Kerry, hosting a total of 1,039 Ukrainian pupils in primary schools and an extra 562 students in post-primary schools.

New data shows there is an enrolment rate of 88% among Ukrainian children between the ages of five to 18.

In order to assist with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families to Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continues to operate through the school year, hosted by 16 regional education and training boards around the country.

The team, staffed by regionally-based education support personnel, ensure that clear, accessible information flows were established between schools, local education services and national support structures to benefit people arriving from Ukraine.

In a statement, the Department expressed its thanks to school communities and stakeholders for their “engagement, collaboration and support in accommodating Ukrainian pupils in Irish primary and post-primary schools over the exceptional past school year”.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

A full breakdown of the number of students in each county can be seen below: