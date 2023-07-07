Cork teen was carrying 'samurai-like' knife 'for own protection'

A teenager carrying what “looks like a samurai" knife, which he said he “carried for his own personal protection”, has narrowly avoided jail in a Cork court.

Nathan McSweeney, aged 19, of 15 Araglen Court, Deanrock Estate, Togher, was caught with the knife and €50 worth of cannabis during a garda stop-and-search.

He told gardaí that the knife was for his "own personal protection" in case people tried to attack him.

He was charged under Section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act and Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Judge Colm Roberts warned that carrying knives as a defence was “a dangerous and failed concept”.

He warned of the deadly knife culture which has gripped the UK, leading to the deaths of thousands of people, including many teenagers.

On a recent trip to London, he saw a young person draw a knife several feet long during an altercation, he said.

“It’s amazing how quickly panic arises when someone takes out a knife,” Judge Roberts said. "It does cause offence, even if intended for defence, it does more than that."

Examining the photo of the knife shown to Midleton District Court, Judge Roberts noted that “it looks like a samurai [knife]”.

“Some of these knives are work-type knives, but there’s no ambiguity about what that’s for — an offensive-type situation,” he said.

His solicitor Don Ryan said that McSweeney was “a young lad”.

“He thought he may be attacked," he said. "He says it’s an ornamental knife. And small.

“There were issues around the neighbourhood where he was living, he felt under attack. He had been taking cannabis for quite a while in his life, but he is doing his best to address those issues.

There does not seem to be any violent nature, when he spoke to gardaí he was very open that he thought he may be under attack.”

But Judge Roberts said that some of the most tragic situations were when someone carrying a weapon thought they were being attacked and then killed their relatives.

Judge Roberts said that an unusual knife like that found in McSweeney’s possession would have to have been sought out.

“It’s not like a fishing knife or anything like that,” he said. "I don’t know how dangerous it could have been, but it looked dangerous enough.

Carrying a knife was too serious an offence to only merit a fine, he said.

“In relation to the offensive weapon, I don’t want to convict, but I have to," he said.

“Knife crime is too serious. We have to send out a message that this concept that it is OK to carry a knife for defence is a dangerous and failed concept.

“People who carry knives to defend themselves end up using knives to cause an offence.

“He’s lucky he was caught, he could have ended up in a situation in which he felt forced to do something, and he would then have to live with the consequences of that for the rest of his life.

If you don’t carry a knife, you don’t use it."

McSweeney was given a two-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Judge Roberts said that a suspended sentence “should not be a problem” if he does not get into trouble again.

“The court does need to send a message out that knife crime is not acceptable,” he said.

The drug possession charge was struck out, and a destruction order was granted.

The court heard that McSweeney had no previous convictions.