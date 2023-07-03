Retirements to leave Kerry parishes without resident priest

The retirement of two priests later this month means a record numbers of parishes in the Diocese of Kerry will be without a resident priest this summer.

The retirements mean ”fewer and fewer” priests are now available in the county, the Bishop of Kerry said, meaning Mass frequency is to be cut in a number of areas and changes to Mass times will also take place.

In a statement, Dr Ray Browne said in effect, no parish in Kerry now has a full-time priest because of the extra workload in serving neighbouring parishes. There are currently just 41 priests in ministry in the 53-parish Kerry diocese.

“With two retirements, we now will have two more parishes served by the priests of their pastoral areas,” Bishop Browne said.

The parishes of Adrigole on the Beara Peninsula, and Tuosist near Kenmare are the latest in the sprawling diocese, which includes part of West and North Cork, which are set to be served by their pastoral areas.

The diocese is divided into 12 pastoral areas made up of groups of four, five, and in the case of Tralee, three parishes.

Under the changes, which come into effect from July 19, Fr Martin Sheehan of Adrigole is to retire and that parish will be served by the priests of the Beara Peninsula.

Fr Denis O’Mahony, parish priest of Abbeydorney, is retiring and his parish near Tralee will be served by Fr Jerry Keane, who is transferring from Eyeries on the Beara Peninsula. Fr John Kerin, currently of Tuosist, is to be parish priest of Eyeries.

Tuosist will be without a resident parish priest and instead will be served by the priests of Kenmare.

“One of the most visible results of these appointments is change in the number and times of weekend Masses in the parishes of the pastoral areas. Unfortunately, in some situations people will have less choice of Masses,” Dr Browne said.

“It is important to remember that not only are some parishes without a resident priest, but all priests are no longer full time in their own parishes due to their commitments in the parishes without a resident priest.

I fully understand that people are saddened by our constant adjusting to fewer and fewer priests. Be aware that this is happening in every diocese in Ireland, Britain and most western countries.

Dr Browne paid tribute to the retiring priests and wished them well and also paid tribute to the willingness of those remaining to take up extra work as well as the staff and volunteers of the parishes and pastoral areas.

The diocese has one ordination scheduled for August, a second in 18 months, with a third young man from Kerry also starting in the seminary in Maynooth.