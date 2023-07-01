Ennis town centre set for €11.5m facelift

Ennis town centre is to be given an €11.5m facelift after getting approval from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

A funding allocation of €8,576,920 has been approved for the Ennis Public Realm Regeneration Project under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), with 25% match funding from Clare County Council.

The money is to be spent on "significant" enhancements to the streetscape of O’Connell Square, O’Connell St, High St, Bank Place, Old Barrack St, and Barrack Square.

It follows on from improvements to Parnell St and town laneways and bow-ways in 2020 and 2021.

Barrack Square and Old Barrack St will be developed as a ‘café quarter’, which the local authority hopes will lead to a higher-quality civic space, encouraging people to meet, relax, and avail of local retail.

O’Connell Square, High St, and O’Connell St will become more attractive to pedestrians thanks to an expanded plaza that will incorporate seating and planting, an interactive public fountain, and a removable marquee at ‘The Height’.

Part 8 planning permission has already been secured for all phases of the project following an extensive period of public consultation.

It is anticipated that the project will move to the construction stage during the final quarter of 2023 following further consultation with local businesses, and it will coincide with major foul sewer rehabilitation works in the town centre by Uisce Éireann.

An artist's impression of Cathedral Place and O'Connell St following the completion of the Ennis Public Realm Regeneration Project.

Fianna Fáil councillor Pat Daly, the mayor of Ennis, described the project as “a transformational development” for the largest town in Munster.

He said: “An attractive town centre of Ennis can contribute significantly to its competitiveness from a retail and economic growth perspective.

"The benefits of an enhanced public realm include improved accessibility, increased pedestrian footfall, street activity and property value, and a longer stay by shoppers and visitors.

It also enhances community pride and sense of place, and complements the work of active community groups who strive to make the town a better place for all to enjoy.”

Clare County Council chief executive Pat Dowling said: “O’Connell Square and Barrack Square will be greatly enhanced to improve their amenity value and to facilitate their use as civic spaces.

It also is an important project in the context of meeting our climate targets by significantly improving accessibility for pedestrians through the provision of shared surfaces and increased footpath widths where possible."

According to director of economic development and Ennis MD, Carmel Kirby, this project will "deliver a balance between the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles, while retaining historic character and supporting commercial activity".

“The result will be a safer and more attractive pedestrian environment, and spaces that can also have a civic function, facilitating the town centre as a destination, improving its vitality, and enabling Ennis to capitalise on its existing assets," she said.

The Ennis Public Realm Regeneration Project will be completed on a phased basis over an 18-month timeframe.