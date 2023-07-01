Kerry 10 year-old prepares to lead Flatley on a merry dance

It isn’t every day that a child gets the opportunity to dance with their idol, particularly when it will be on the stage of the Cork Opera House.

But it is going to happen for Holly Fealey, 10, from Brosna in north Kerry, who has been offered the chance to dance with Michael Flatley after a viral video of her showcasing her talent caught the attention of the Lord of the Dance creator.

The Johnny Cronin School of Irish dancing student was overjoyed to grab the attention of Mr Flatley, who asked her to join the Lord of the Dance crew onstage at Cork Opera House on August 9.

Holly’s mother Roseann said she is shocked that the short video she posted of her daughter performing her freestyle routine garnered the attention of so many, including the Lord of the Dance.

Within days of being posted the video, reshared by the Irish Dancing Magazine, reached well over 25,000 views, with many taking to social media to shower Holly with praise.

The dancefloor has been Holly's second home for the past four years.

She fully choreographed the dance that has gone viral and her costume was handmade by her mother, making the exchange even more meaningful to the pair.

Describing the impact of the well-wishes, Ms Fealey said: “It was an absolute dream come true. Honestly, she just lives and breathes dancing, that's the only way I can describe it.

In her spare time, she's on the phone and she's looking up other dancers that inspire her and looking up other dance moves, and when she's not doing that, she's practicing in her bedroom in front of mirrors. She genuinely lives and breathes it.

In the days following the exchange, Roseann said opportunities flooded in from every angle for her daughter.

From TG4 to Irish Dancing Magazine, the possibilities are already endless for the aspiring dancer.

“This is what she had dreamed of, never did we think it would become a reality this fast,” Roseann added.

“She's absolutely thrilled, I don't think the enormity has actually hit her yet. I don't think she realises how big this has become for her.”

No stranger to success

The 10-year-old is no stranger to success, having already made her mark in the Irish dancing community, collecting an abundance of accolades ranging from Munster medals to championship titles.

However, her success is not a matter of luck, but the result of multiple dancing classes she attends week in, week out with her experienced teacher.

“Johnny had started the class locally in Rockchapel, so she just went over and that was it. She walked in and said to Johnny 'I'm going to dance and I'm going to go to America'. To this day, we still laugh about it.

“Without Johnny, none of this would be possible, he treats her like his own”.

Roseann says her daughter will not be phased by the crowds in Cork Opera House, a barrier she has often overcome in her dancing competitions.

"Holly has often gone out and danced in front of 2,000 or 3000 people, like nobody's watching. She would dance the same if there was one person or 2000 people watching her.”