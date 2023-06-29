Gardaí appeal for information on Cork man not seen since February

Gardaí in Cork are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts a man who has not been seen in almost five months.

60-year-old Mark Atkinson was last seen in Carrigaline, on Wednesday, February 1.

Mark is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a slim build. He has brown eyes and short white/grey hair. He also has a distinctive Chelsea FC lion tattoo on his left arm above the elbow. Gardaí and Mark's family say they are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with any information on Mark’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Carrigaline Garda Station on 021 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.