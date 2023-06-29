Gardaí appeal for information on Cork man not seen since February

Gardaí and Mark Atkinson's family say they are concerned for his welfare.
Gardaí appeal for information on Cork man not seen since February

Mark Atkinson was last seen in Carrigaline, on Wednesday, February 1. Picture: Garda Info

Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 17:45
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Cork are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts a man who has not been seen in almost five months.

60-year-old Mark Atkinson was last seen in Carrigaline, on Wednesday, February 1. 

Mark is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a slim build. He has brown eyes and short white/grey hair. He also has a distinctive Chelsea FC lion tattoo on his left arm above the elbow.

Gardaí and Mark's family say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Mark’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Carrigaline Garda Station on 021 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

More in this section

McCarthy Family Teenager wins €14m settlement against Cork hospital over his birth circumstances
Mother who drowned while saving son off Cork coast to be buried in Poland Mother who drowned while saving son off Cork coast to be buried in Poland
Major extension to emergency department at Cork University Hospital on hold following appeal Major extension to emergency department at Cork University Hospital on hold following appeal
GardaiMissing people#Cork - NewsPlace: Cork
Gardaí appeal for information on Cork man not seen since February

Rescue 117 locates yacht which went missing on journey to Cork but skipper not on board

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd