Do not swim notice issued for Ballybunion beaches due to bacteria

The public is being advised not to swim or bathe at Ballybunion in Kerry until further notice.
The popular beach has been hit with a do not swim notice by Kerry County Council after sampling of the water on the beach.
The results of the sampling showed elevated levels of bacteria.
A statement from the council on social media warned that a "prohibition has been placed on bathing and swimming at Ballybunion North and South beaches.
"Do not swim or bathe in the water until further notice."
⚠️Prohibition on bathing at #Ballybunion beaches— Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) June 28, 2023
Following sampling, which shows elevated levels of bacteria in the water, a prohibition has been placed on bathing and swimming at Ballybunion North and South beaches
Do not swim or bathe in the water until further notice pic.twitter.com/TjTVnbZhq9