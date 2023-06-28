Do not swim notice issued for Ballybunion beaches due to bacteria

The popular beach has been hit with a do not swim notice by Kerry County Council after sampling of the water on the beach
Do not swim notice issued for Ballybunion beaches due to bacteria

Ballybunion Beach. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 12:17
David Kent

The public is being advised not to swim or bathe at Ballybunion in Kerry until further notice.

The popular beach has been hit with a do not swim notice by Kerry County Council after sampling of the water on the beach.

The results of the sampling showed elevated levels of bacteria.

A statement from the council on social media warned that a "prohibition has been placed on bathing and swimming at Ballybunion North and South beaches.

"Do not swim or bathe in the water until further notice."

Read More

Just 2% of Co Cork householders causing 'massive damage' to environment with illegal dumping

More in this section

Student accommodation housing Ukrainians closed for next academic year for 'vital' refurbishment Student accommodation housing Ukrainians closed for next academic year for 'vital' refurbishment
Cork's Benhaffaf twins to showcase sporting skills in major TV advert Cork's Benhaffaf twins to showcase sporting skills in major TV advert
RTÉ Cork workers protest: 'We’re disgusted. We feel the culture has to change' RTÉ Cork workers protest: 'We’re disgusted. We feel the culture has to change'
pollutionPlace: BallybunionPlace: KerryOrganisation: Kerry County Council
<p> The proposal, which was recommended for acceptance by Siptu trade union officials, was unanimously rejected by the city's 140-strong fire fighting brigade, in a ballot with a turnout of around 70%. File picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Cork city firefighters reject proposal in dispute over staffing numbers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd