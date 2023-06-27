Cork's Benhaffaf twins to showcase sporting skills in major TV advert

Cork’s formerly conjoined Benhaffaf twins are staring in a major new UK TV advert, highlighting the thrills of para athletic and wheelchair sport.

Hassan and Hussein Benhaffaf battle it out on the basketball court using a watermelon as a ball in the new Aldi advert.

UK Paralympic gold medal winner Amy Conroy cheers the boys on as they shoot the watermelon through the basketball hoop.

The twins’ mother, Angie, said that the Aldi UK advert is empowering for wheelchair basketball and Paralympic sport and she commended the supermarket giant for being inclusive.

“The ad gives greater visibility to wheelchair sports. It’s being shown across all the UK channels," she said.

“It is fabulous for kids in wheelchair sports.”

The boys applied to be in the advert in April, sending video clips of the many sports they compete in, including basketball, climbing and para athletics.

They were shortlisted the day that Hassan won the 100m track race in the Cork School Sports competition in the Mardyke arena — the first year that para athletes were included in it

Angie Benhaffaf with her formerly conjoined twin sons Hussein and Hassan from Cork at the Family Day Garden party in Áras An Uachtarain. Picture: Maxwell’s

The advert was filmed in May in London.

The boys were proud to showcase Cork basketball and the skills learned with their team Rebel Wheelers, who they have played with for seven years.

“Basketball is a sport they love and are passionate about. It’s a very proud day for Ireland to have two para athletes chosen for a major UK TV ad," Mrs Benhaffaf said.

“I take my hat off to the boys. They usually shy away from the cameras but sport is their passion. They made their own audition tapes showcasing the different sports they do.

“The boys loved the experience. It was so interesting to see how an advert was made and all the work that goes into one minute of TV.

“When it was over they asked, ‘when’s the next one?!’

"It’s another proud moment for us. And they deserve every one of those. There are enough hard days for them so I love seeing them with a smile on their faces, that’s all any mother wants.”

The formerly conjoined twins who were given a minimal chance of survival before birth but have learned to thrive and graduated Midleton Educate Together primary school last week.