Man arrested at Live at the Marquee event in Cork for public order offence

Videos shared online appeared to show an altercation between two males at the One Day Festival at the venue
Man arrested at Live at the Marquee event in Cork for public order offence

Videos shared online after the event appeared to show an altercation between two males, as well as a man being held down in a subsequent clip.

Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 22:25
Sean Murray

Gardaí in Cork arrested a man on suspicion of a public order offence at a Live at the Marquee event on Saturday night. 

The One Day Festival featured a number of artists performing in the venue.

With gates opening at 2pm and the last act taking to the stage at 8.45pm, the gig attracted thousands of festival goers.

Videos shared online after the event appeared to show an altercation between two males, as well as a man being held down in a subsequent clip.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that one arrest was made on Saturday night under the Public Order Act.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

More in this section

Cyclist hospitalised after being hit by a car in Co Kerry Cyclist hospitalised after being hit by a car in Co Kerry
Inter Agency Exercise in Youghal Harbour. Woman dies after incident at East Cork beach
Road closed in Co Kerry as gardaí attend scene of serious collision Road closed in Co Kerry as gardaí attend scene of serious collision
#Cork - News
Man arrested at Live at the Marquee event in Cork for public order offence

Man dies in collision in Co Kerry as a second is rushed to hospital 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd