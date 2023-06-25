Man arrested at Live at the Marquee event in Cork for public order offence

Gardaí in Cork arrested a man on suspicion of a public order offence at a Live at the Marquee event on Saturday night.

The One Day Festival featured a number of artists performing in the venue.

With gates opening at 2pm and the last act taking to the stage at 8.45pm, the gig attracted thousands of festival goers. Videos shared online after the event appeared to show an altercation between two males, as well as a man being held down in a subsequent clip. A garda spokesperson confirmed that one arrest was made on Saturday night under the Public Order Act.