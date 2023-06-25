Man dies in collision in Co Kerry as a second is rushed to hospital 

A man in his 50s, the sole occupant of one vehicle, was fatally injured. A second driver, aged in his late teens, is in a critical condition in University Hospital Kerry
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Kilbonnane, Beaufort, Co Kerry, at around 1.10pm on Sunday. Stock picture 

Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 20:33
Imasha Costa

A man aged in his 50s has died following a collision involving two vehicles in Co Kerry on Sunday afternoon. 

A second man, in his late teens, was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition following the incident.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Kilbonnane, Beaufort, at around 1.10pm. 

A male driver aged aged in his 50s, the sole occupant of one vehicle, was fatally injured. 

His body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry (UHK) where an autopsy will be carried out in due course. 

A second male driver, aged in his late teens, was removed from the scene to UHK where he remains in critical condition. The female passenger, also in her late teens, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The road is currently closed as an examination by forensic collision investigators is currently ongoing. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team," a garda spokesperson said. 

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station."

