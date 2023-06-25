Cyclist hospitalised after being hit by a car in Co Kerry

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry for assessment and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward
Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 18:26
Imasha Costa

A pedal cyclist was taken to hospital after being knocked over by a passing car in Co Kerry in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

Gardaí say they are investigating a hit and run that happened on the Dan Spring Road in Tralee. 

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry for assessment. 

He remains in hospital and is receiving treatement for injuries which are said to be non-life threatening. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. 

"Any road users who were travelling in the area of Princes St and Dan Spring Rd, Tralee, between midnight and 1am this morning, Sunday 25th June, 2023 with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team," a garda spokesperson said. 

"Gardaí can be contacted at Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station. Investigations are ongoing."

Place: TraleePlace: KerryOrganisation: University Hospital KerryOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
