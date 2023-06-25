Road closed in Co Kerry as gardaí attend scene of serious collision

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision in Co Kerry.
The incident happened on the N72 between Killarney and Killorglin on Sunday afternoon, near Ballymalis Castle.
A garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.
"Investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson added.
A spokesperson for Kerry County Council said the traffic going towards Killorglin is being advised to divert via St Mary of the Angels at Beaufort Bridge.
"Traffic to Killarney to divert via Annadale Road," the spokesperson added.