Thunderstorm warning issued for Cork and seven other counties

The warning, which comes into effect at 2pm, will last through Sunday afternoon and into the evening until 9pm
A pedestrian braving the elements to cross the street during some flooding at South Terrace in Cork at high tide following heavy rain. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 13:45
Greg Murphy

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for Cork and seven other counties as bright and sunny conditions give way to more unsettled weather.

The warning, which comes into effect at 2pm, covers Cork, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Carlow, Tipperary and Waterford, and will last through Sunday afternoon and into the evening until 9pm.

Heavy showers and spells of thunder can be expected with highest temperatures of 17C to 21C.

Monday will see sunshine and scattered showers across the country, the heaviest being in the north of the country.

As the day progresses clouds will thicken with "patch rain and drizzle" developing in the western counties in the evening. Temperatures of 16C to 18C are expected.

Cork consultant to scale peaks in 32 counties in fundraising tribute to sister-in-law

