Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses of fatal assault in Cork city

Gardaí cordoned off an area on Grand Parade after the incident. Picture: Imasha Costa

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 07:03
Imasha Costa

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal assault which happened on Grand Parade in Cork city last Wednesday evening. 

Following the incident, Jason Butler, aged 32, passed away from his injuries on Friday, June 16. 

A man in his 20s was arrested by gardaí in connection to this assault and has since appeared before Cork District Court. 

Investigating gardaí in the Bridewell garda station are renewing their appeal for any witnesses to this assault who have not yet come forward to do so.

"Road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Grand Parade/Daunt Square between 7.15pm and 8pm on Wednesday 14th June, 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí," a garda spokesperson said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

