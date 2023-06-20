Public urged to report whale sightings in Waterford over beaching fears

Irish Whale and Dolphin Group sightings officer Pádraig Whooley said it was a complete mystery why dolphins would be in such an area, which he described as 'enormous'
Pilot whales are usually found in far deeper waters.

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 19:08
Christy Parker

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) has asked the public to report any sightings of a school of pilot whales seen swimming towards Waterford Estuary amidst fears they may beach themselves in the area.

The two pods of 20 or so mammals which, despite their title, are actually dolphins, were spotted in about 15m of water at about 7.30pm on Monday in the Ballyhack and Passage region.

Ballyhack fisherman Damien Quinn told WLR’s Déise Today show that he had filmed the dolphins by drone.

He said they appeared to be a mix of adult and young and in some distress.

“It was as if there was a sick animal in the middle of them and it was like they were all hugging each other”, Mr Quinn told presenter Damien Tiernan. 

“They seemed to be trying to help another whale”.

Mr Quinn alerted the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group who in turn contacted the RNLI.

Boats from Dunmore East and Fethard-on-Sea put to sea but the pods had disappeared and there was no sign of them either the following morning.

IWDG sightings officer Pádraig Whooley said it was a complete mystery why dolphins would be in such an area, which he described as “enormous”.

Mr Whooley asked that the public contact his organisation if they spot the creatures as it was crucial to try to prevent them from stranding.

“If they do strand it will be a bad day in the office because they can weigh up to three tons and the logistics of moving them alive safely are just impossible”.

Mr Whooley also advised against approaching the dolphins too closely to avoid adding to their stress.

“Contact us or the local coastguard service,” he urged. “We don’t want weekend sailors or locals going out for a bit of craic because the chances are you’ll do more damage."

Pilot whales are usually found in far deeper waters.

They are among the largest of the oceanic dolphins. They are known to feed mostly on squid, cod and turbot. Highly social, they often remain with birth pod throughout their lifetime.

Public urged to report whale sightings in Waterford over beaching fears

