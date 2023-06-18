Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Have you seen Tianna O'Sullivan?
Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Tianna O'Sullivan. Picture: Garda Info

Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 18:14
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 

15-year-old Tianna O’Sullivan was last seen in the Mitchelstown area of Co Cork on Tuesday, June 13 at approximately 7.30pm.

Tianna is described as being 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

When she last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a black jumper and black runners.

Anyone with information on Tiana's whereabouts has been asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Calls to convert Mallow's former sugar beet factory  into a renewable resource Calls to convert Mallow's former sugar beet factory  into a renewable resource
Garda stock Man killed, man, woman, and teenager injured in two-car crash in Kerry
Horse abandoned on Tipperary roadside takes 2nd place in Cork Summer Show competition Horse abandoned on Tipperary roadside takes 2nd place in Cork Summer Show competition
Missing peoplePlace: Cork
<p>Tralee is returning to normal after a huge volume of rain caused havoc for homes and businesses yesterday. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD</p>

Businesses and homeowners assess damage after torrential rain causes flooding in Tralee

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd