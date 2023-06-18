Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

15-year-old Tianna O’Sullivan was last seen in the Mitchelstown area of Co Cork on Tuesday, June 13 at approximately 7.30pm.

Tianna is described as being 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

When she last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a black jumper and black runners.

Anyone with information on Tiana's whereabouts has been asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.