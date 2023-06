A man, 60s, has died following a workplace incident in Cork.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to a premises in Charleville yesterday afternoon but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority attended the scene, and has now launched an investigation.

According to gardaí, the local coroner has also been notified.

The man's body was removed to Cork University Hospital and a post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.