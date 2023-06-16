Developers plan 1,300 homes in Cork's south docks

Planning permission for Cork city’s largest-ever single residential development comprising of more than 1,300 units in 10 buildings on the south docks by Kennedy Park, is to be sought in the coming days.

Developers O’Callaghan Properties (OCP) will seek a 10-year permission for a mixed-use scheme on the 32-acre Gouldings site, behind the quays and off Centre Park Road.

The site is earmarked for 1,325 residential units, half of them one-bedroomed, in 10 buildings ranging from two floors, up to one building with 14 floors, on a site bounded on either side by Monahan Road and Centre Park Road.

Plans for the Cork docklands include a projected 20,000 units in the coming years, on a variety of sites, with no move to date on a previously granted application from Glenveagh Properties for 1,000 apartments on the former Live at the Marquee site, lodged directly to An Bord Pleanála as a strategic housing development in 2021.

This larger-still application from OCP will go to Cork City Council via the revised large residential development [LRD] process.

Residential development is more viable following recent government initiatives such as the Croí Cónaithe Cities Scheme, said OCP Managing Director Brian O’Callaghan.

An artist's impression of the apartments planned for Cork's south docks.

The company, founded in 1969 by Owen O’Callaghan, has delivered over 7,500 homes in Cork over more than half a century, as well as shopping centres and offices, with other major schemes in London and Dublin. This latest application is coming from Leeside Quays Limited, a subsidiary of O’Callaghan Properties, in a development likely to be worth in excess of €600 million.

According to Mr O’Callaghan: “Cork City Docklands is recognised as having a key national economic development role. Thousands of jobs have already been created in the docklands and it is imperative that residential development runs parallel, otherwise investment momentum will be impacted.”

The proposed development is for 658 one-bed units, 465 two-bed units and 202 three-bed/duplex, across 10 buildings, all over a single basement.

He said the project will be "an exemplar" for the 15-minute city as it will be highly sustainable and served by efficient public transport.

"It will be, in every sense, an example of the emerging new city and will make an even bigger statement on the attractiveness of docklands as a location to work and live," he said.

The development also includes provision for over 25,000 sq m of public open space and public realm, with service retail, convenience store, cafes, two-storey creche, parcel centre and a gym.

Details of any phasing and design team are not yet publicly disclosed.

The site is one of the largest in single ownership in Cork’s future-planned docks, north and south, after the Marina Commercial Park, while masterplans are also being drafted for extensive Port of Cork lands on the north quays at Tivoli.