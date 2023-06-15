Man remains in critical condition following Cork city centre stabbing

Gardaí on the scene this evening at Grand Parade in Cork city. Picture: Imasha Costa

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 00:00
Imasha Costa

A man remains in critical condition this morning after a stabbing incident in Cork city centre on Wednesday evening.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing two men involved in a scuffle around 7.30pm on Grand Parade in the city centre.

It is understood a man, aged in his mid-20s, was stabbed and was rushed to Cork University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

CPR was performed at the scene, which remained closed off to allow forensic investigators to examine the area.

A second man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested and taken to a garda station in Cork city where he remains in custody.

The road has since reopened to traffic. 

Staff at the nearby Centra shop were in shock at the incident.

Security guard Oludare Afolabi said he has never seen anything like this happen before.

The area was busy at the time with people enjoying the good weather and travelling home from work.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

They are looking to speak with any pedestrians or road users who were in the area of Grand Parade/Daunt Square between 7.15pm and 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Any person who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

