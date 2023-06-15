HSE audit finds South Kerry Camhs was an outlier

help which is directly linked to staff shortages.
Access to online therapy is helpful for adults and over-16s, she said, but she said for under-16s this is more difficult to access.
“It depends where you are living, you could be down in Castletownbere which is two and half hours away from the city or you could be in the city, so even geographically your access to counselling is going to vary hugely,” she said.
Another issue is how GP referrals are assessed, she said. “In some areas, not in Cork and Kerry, they have this idea where you can refer in and the referral will be sent on to the most appropriate area (of care),” she said.
“So GPs in Cork and Kerry will be referring to Camhs, referring to counselling, to primary care and hoping one of them comes through for the family. Whereas if you could refer to one central location and they would say ‘this is suitable for counselling, this is suitable for Camhs, this is suitable for disability’ it probably would be a much more efficient system actually.”
Dr O’Sullivan urged patients to talk to their GP about depression, suggesting booking a double appointment to allow time to discuss sensitive issues. Support around depression is also available through AWARE on 1800 80 48 48.