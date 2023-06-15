Pension thefts among 340 incidents of elder abuse recorded by HSE in southwest

Elderly people being locked inside all day, having pensions stolen, and being physically and sexually assaulted are among hundreds of incidents of abuse recorded by the HSE in the southwest region.

Over 340 incidents of abuse involving people aged over 65 were reported to the HSE’s safeguarding and protection team in Cork and Kerry last year.

To mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, people have been urged to watch out for signs of abuse, including an older person becoming more withdrawn or worrying about money, or appearing anxious around certain people.

Social worker Aisling Murphy, a member of the Cork/Kerry team, said: “Abuse of older people does happen, we have to open our eyes to it and we have to listen to older people.”

The HSE team was told by one person being abused by an adult child: “I’m afraid I won’t see my grandchildren if I don’t agree with what they tell me to do.”

Other typical situations include older people being pushed into isolation by a family carer. “The carer is declining home support, declining day service, declining respite and yet will psychologically abuse the same parent because they don’t have time to provide the care,” she said.

Ms Murphy said abuse can be found across all incomes, backgrounds, and ages. “In some cases, it has resulted in the family member who is providing the care saying ‘I can’t do it anymore, I need to take two steps back from this'."

The HSE team does not discuss the abuse with other family members, but in cases where crimes such as sexual assault or fraud are involved, then Gardaí must be informed.

People with dementia can be particularly vulnerable, said Ms Murphy. This can include “somebody who possibly experiences dementia and being cared for, and then being locked into a room while the carer or daughter or son leaves to go to work”, she said.

She urged everyone to watch out for signs of abuse including an older person becoming more withdrawn or worrying about money or appearing anxious around certain people.

The team works closely with Sage Advocacy Services, and older people can now be further legally protected under the Assisted Decision Making Act, she said.

Today, Cork City Council and Kerry County Council are lighting up buildings in purple to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Contact the HSE team confidentially at 021 492 7550 or email safeguarding.cho4@hse.ie