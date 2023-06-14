Homeless single adults have 'slim chance' of securing a tenancy

Cork and Kerry now have some of the highest rates of single homeless adults in the country with the number doubling in the eight years to March.

A new report by Cork Simon called Home Truths: Single Homelessness In The Southwest uncovered the grim reality for single adults experiencing homelessness in Cork and Kerry, with high rates of long-term homelessness and low rates of exits from homelessness with the few who secured a tenancy doing so mostly through approved housing bodies or the private rental sector.

Some 77.6% of adults experiencing homelessness in the Southwest presented to services as single adults while in Dublin the rate is 65.6% and the average rate nationally is 67%, according to latest figures from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage from April 2022.

The report analysed data from sources including the CSO, Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and Eurostat.

An average of 5.4% of single adults left emergency accommodation in the Southwest to a tenancy each quarter in 2022.

And for every 18 single adults presenting in emergency accommodation in the Southwest in 2022, one single adult exited to a tenancy.

More than half of social housing applicants in Cork and Kerry are single adults and they represent the largest and fastest growing social housing category in the State.

But one-bed housing accounts for less than 10% of local authority stock and less than 20% of private rental stock in Cork.

Cork Simon’s Sophie Johnston, who compiled the report, said: “The various data paint a bleak outlook for single adults stuck in homelessness here in the Southwest.

"Half of the single adults stuck in homelessness are there long-term — one in eight for two years or more.

"Their chances of leaving are slim. For every 18 single adults presenting in emergency accommodation last year, just one single adult left to a secure tenancy. Their options are severely limited.”

‘Liam’, a single adult in emergency accommodation long-term in Cork, shared his experience: “I’ve been homeless four years. I thought, ‘yeah, I’ll have a place in a year or so, tops.’

“Four and a half years and I’m still here. I’ve been to so many viewings now I’m sick of it. I went to viewings all over Cork. I even went so far as going up to Macroom looking for places.

“It’s not only the problem of getting a place; it’s the problem of actually keeping to afford to pay the place. It’s messed up.”