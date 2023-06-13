Cork council to tell refuse firms to bin pre-6am waste collections after complaints

Cork County Council is writing to all waste collection companies in the county to raise the issue of bin collections taking place in the very early hours of the morning.

Under the licences issued, bin lorries are not permitted to operate in housing estates before 6am but a meeting of the council has heard complaints of regular collections taking place as early as 4am. And, councillors have pointed out, many people are leaving windows open at night to cope with the heat, making the matter even more of a nuisance.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath got widespread support from colleagues when he said waste collection companies should be reminded of the curfew limit on their licences. The Carrigaline-based councillor said he had received “several complaints” from constituents that they've been woken by bin collections regularly occurring between 4am and 5am.

“There’s a good reason why there's a time restriction on permits, it’s because people are entitled to a good night’s sleep. The restrictions should be fully adhered to, but unfortunately it appears they're not. I have raised complaints before with our environmental section and in fairness, they've been followed up,” Mr McGrath said.

"But it keeps happening. It seems to be increasing if anything. I would ask that the environmental section contact all these companies and remind them of their obligations,” he added.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ann Marie Ahern, who lives in Midleton, said she had also been contacted about pre-6am collections which are waking up young families. Watergrasshill-based Fianna Fáil councillor Sheila O’Callaghan said she had also had complaints from residents living in that village saying there were some collections as early as 4am.

Another rural dweller, Castletownroche-based Independent councillor Frank Roche, said he had similar complaints. However, he added that he had spoken to operators who said they are going into such areas early because they are often held up in towns later in the day due to traffic congestion.

He maintained if the refuse operators had to remove waste from towns at peak times they would end up gridlocking traffic. “It’s a double-edged sword,” he said.

In response to the issue, Liam Singleton, a senior engineer in the council’s environment directorate, said collection permits are typically between 6am and 10pm in areas where 60km/hr or lower speed limits apply, or at any time where 80 km/hr or higher speed limits apply.

“When a complaint is received alleging operations outside of the permitted times, we look to identify the exact location to determine the speed limit for the location. If the speed limit is 60km or lower we contact the collector detailing the complaint and seek their response.

"A typical explanation provided for such breaches can be the collection has commenced in the 80km area, and they get to the speed restricted area before 6am and continue with their work,” Mr Singleton said.

“This situation is generally rectified at this stage with the collector speaking to the driver ensuring compliance with the time limits. If the situation is not corrected and collection continues outside of the 6am to 10pm limit and complaints continue to arise we will issue a formal notice to collector to comply with their permit and put them on notice that enforcement proceedings will issue if the situation is not remedied immediately,” he said.

Mr Singleton said anyone wishing to report an infringement can do so via the yourcouncil.ie platform or via email to antilitterunit@corkcoco.ie or by phoning 021 4825518.