New Cork councillor calls for a mass movement on housing

The newest member of Cork City Council has urged anyone facing eviction to resist and join a mass movement to demand solutions to the housing crisis.

The Socialist Party’s Brian McCarthy also vowed to use his council seat to highlight the rights of and issues facing workers, renters, migrants, Travellers, the LGBT+ community, young people, and students.

He made the pledge in his first speech to the council on Monday evening after his formal co-option onto the council to replace North-West Ward councillor Fiona Ryan, who announced her resignation last month on personal grounds.

Mr McCarthy, 35, originally from Lisgoold but now living on North Main St in the city, has been a member of the Socialist Party for the last 15 years. He graduated with a degree in history and archaeology from UCC, where he obtained a masters in museum studies, and has worked as an archaeologist.

Waiting in the gallery with our new Councillor Brian McCarthy! Waiting on his co-option where he’ll take the seat officially. pic.twitter.com/yKFjqOXfMM — Fiona Ryan (@CllrFionaRyan) June 12, 2023

He has been active in various campaigns, including against water charges, to secure the repeal of the eighth amendment, and the archaeology strikes of 2018. He also actively supported the Debenhams strike which began in 2020.

Mr McCarthy paid tribute to Fiona Ryan, describing her as a hard act to follow but an inspiring example, and he issued a rallying call to people to unite to fight for solutions to the housing crisis.

“We need a mass movement on housing to address the housing crisis,” he said. “We need thousands, tens of thousands of people on the streets.

"Evictions were successfully resisted at the Leeside Apartments a few years ago.

Any group of residents who unite to resist evictions today would receive massive support from the people of the city. They would also receive support and backing from me.

"There’s a place for speeches in the council chamber but my focus is going to be in the communities helping to organise people to fight back.”

Several councillors congratulated him on his co-option, including the leader of the council’s Fine Gael group, Des Cahill, who pointed out the scale of social housing delivery in the city in recent years.

Minutes later, councillors approved a Part 8 report which clears the way for the development of 45 houses — 14 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, 21 three-bedroom townhouses and 10 two-bedroom townhouses — in Lehenaghmore, with access via Togher Road.