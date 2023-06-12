Emergency services at scene of collision in Cork city

Gardaí and emergency services are currently on the scene.
Emergency services at scene of collision in Cork city

Western Road. File picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 16:45
Michelle McGlynn

There has been a collision on Western Road in Cork city this afternoon.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

The incident which involved a car and a motorcycle occurred at around 3.25pm.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently on the scene.

More to follow.

More in this section

Participants sought for 'Battle of the Big Cross' commemoration  Participants sought for 'Battle of the Big Cross' commemoration 
Father of three who died in Stryker explosion 'sadly missed and lovingly remembered' by family Father of three who died in Stryker explosion 'sadly missed and lovingly remembered' by family
Cork's three street cleaning machines out of action as Brexit delays spare parts Cork's three street cleaning machines out of action as Brexit delays spare parts
#Cork - News
Emergency services at scene of collision in Cork city

Cork man who died in Bangkok named as teacher Colm McCarthy

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd