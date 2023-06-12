Emergency services at scene of collision in Cork city

Emergency services at scene of collision in Cork cityGardaí and emergency services are currently on the scene. Western Road. File picture: Denis Minihane.Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 16:45Michelle McGlynn There has been a collision on Western Road in Cork city this afternoon. CORK Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork. The incident which involved a car and a motorcycle occurred at around 3.25pm.Gardaí and emergency services are currently on the scene. More to follow. more cork - news articles Cork man who died in Bangkok named as teacher Colm McCarthy Participants sought for 'Battle of the Big Cross' commemoration Father of three who died in Stryker explosion 'sadly missed and lovingly remembered' by family More in this section Participants sought for 'Battle of the Big Cross' commemoration Father of three who died in Stryker explosion 'sadly missed and lovingly remembered' by family Cork's three street cleaning machines out of action as Brexit delays spare parts #Cork - News Cork man who died in Bangkok named as teacher Colm McCarthyREAD NOW Subscribe Now