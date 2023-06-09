GAA greats and thousands of fans line streets for farewell to Teddy McCarthy

Tributes have been pouring out in the days since Mr McCarthy's passing from sporting greats, former teammates, politicians and fans alike.
GAA greats and thousands of fans line streets for farewell to Teddy McCarthy

Large crowds paying their respects to former Cork player Teddy McCarthy at Barry Bros. funeral home in Glanmire, Cork. Pictures: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 18:56
Michelle McGlynn and Imasha Costa

Huge crowds took to the streets of Glanmire this evening to pay tribute to Cork GAA icon, Teddy McCarthy.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Mr McCarthy, who passed away on Tuesday, was reposing at Barry Bros Funeral Home this evening.

Among those who came out to pay tribute to the GAA legend were Kieran Kingston, Larry Tompkins, Jimmy Kerrigan, Billy Morgan, Colman Corrigan, Mick Slocum, Nicky English and GAA president Larry McCarthy.

John Leahy, Tipperary, and Kieran Kingston, Cork paying their respects this evening. 
John Leahy, Tipperary, and Kieran Kingston, Cork paying their respects this evening. 

The funeral mass will be held at 11am on Saturday in St Joseph's Church, which can also be viewed online at mycondolences.ie.

A funeral route has been planned and posted ahead of time by Cork GAA for those planning to attend on Saturday.

The funeral will leave Barry Bros Funeral Home, Hazelwood at 9.45am on Saturday. 

Former Cork players Jimmy Kerrigan, Billy Morgan, manager Colman Corrigan, Mick Slocum, and Barry Coffey.
Former Cork players Jimmy Kerrigan, Billy Morgan, manager Colman Corrigan, Mick Slocum, and Barry Coffey.

It will then walk towards Brooklodge, past the Sarsfield GAA Club before making its way across the bridge to St Joseph's Church.

Juveniles from Saarsfield Club, where Mr McCarthy was vice-chairman will form a guard of honour outside the club, and others are invited to line the rest of the procession route.

Parking has been made available for those wishing to attend at the following locations from 2pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday:

Tributes have been pouring out in the days since Mr McCarthy's passing from sporting greats, former teammates, politicians, and fans alike.

Leading the tributes was President Michael D Higgins who remembered Mr McCarthy as the "only player ever to win All-Ireland titles in hurling and football championships in the same year".

People lined the streets as the community paid tribute to a local hero.
People lined the streets as the community paid tribute to a local hero.

He said: “I would like to join with all those across Cork and throughout the GAA and beyond who have been so deeply saddened by the early passing of Teddy McCarthy. 

"Teddy McCarthy will always hold a special place in the history of Irish sport."

Read More

Michael Moynihan: There could only ever be one Teddy McCarthy

More in this section

Cork farmer was thinking of his wife and kids as he was being attacked by bull Cork farmer was thinking of his wife and kids as he was being attacked by bull
Cork man critically injured in Stryker explosion dies Cork man critically injured in Stryker explosion dies
West Cork's Dursey Island Cable car reopens after €1.6m upgrade West Cork's Dursey Island Cable car reopens after €1.6m upgrade
#Cork GAA#Cork - News#Cork - Sport
GAA greats and thousands of fans line streets for farewell to Teddy McCarthy

Ukrainians to be offered €145k modular homes for at least 12 months

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd