GAA greats and thousands of fans line streets for farewell to Teddy McCarthy

Huge crowds took to the streets of Glanmire this evening to pay tribute to Cork GAA icon, Teddy McCarthy.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Mr McCarthy, who passed away on Tuesday, was reposing at Barry Bros Funeral Home this evening.

Among those who came out to pay tribute to the GAA legend were Kieran Kingston, Larry Tompkins, Jimmy Kerrigan, Billy Morgan, Colman Corrigan, Mick Slocum, Nicky English and GAA president Larry McCarthy.

John Leahy, Tipperary, and Kieran Kingston, Cork paying their respects this evening.

The funeral mass will be held at 11am on Saturday in St Joseph's Church, which can also be viewed online at mycondolences.ie.

A funeral route has been planned and posted ahead of time by Cork GAA for those planning to attend on Saturday.

The funeral will leave Barry Bros Funeral Home, Hazelwood at 9.45am on Saturday.

Former Cork players Jimmy Kerrigan, Billy Morgan, manager Colman Corrigan, Mick Slocum, and Barry Coffey.

It will then walk towards Brooklodge, past the Sarsfield GAA Club before making its way across the bridge to St Joseph's Church.

Juveniles from Saarsfield Club, where Mr McCarthy was vice-chairman will form a guard of honour outside the club, and others are invited to line the rest of the procession route.

Parking has been made available for those wishing to attend at the following locations from 2pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday:

Tributes have been pouring out in the days since Mr McCarthy's passing from sporting greats, former teammates, politicians, and fans alike.

Leading the tributes was President Michael D Higgins who remembered Mr McCarthy as the "only player ever to win All-Ireland titles in hurling and football championships in the same year".

People lined the streets as the community paid tribute to a local hero.

He said: “I would like to join with all those across Cork and throughout the GAA and beyond who have been so deeply saddened by the early passing of Teddy McCarthy.

"Teddy McCarthy will always hold a special place in the history of Irish sport."