Former Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan dies aged 79

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, has led tributes to former Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan who died aged 79.

Mr Coghlan was a senator from 1997 to his retirement in 2020, having been a businessman, auctioneer and a founding shareholder of Radio Kerry. He served as Leas Cathaoirleach of the upper house between 2016 and 2020 and had been a member of Kerry County Council and Killarney Urban District Council from 1985.

Mr Varadkar said that Mr Coghlan was a "proud Kerryman" and that he was "deeply saddened" to hear of his death.

“Paul was hard-working, dedicated and never forgot his roots in the Kingdom. Perhaps most importantly, he was always courteous and kind and was driven by his commitment to public service and his local community.

“I served with him in the Oireachtas between 2007 and his retirement in 2020. But even before that, as Councillor, Paul offered encouragement and practical support. He was very collegial and affable in his approach to politics. He would talk to anyone and fell out with no one. While we did not always see eye to eye on policy, he was always very kind, very good company and he will be missed by his colleagues and party.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Paul’s wife Peggy and children Michael, Mairead, Áine, John Paul and Aoife."

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has said it was deeply saddened to learn of Mr Coghlan's death. He was a long-time member of the chamber who was a very effective and dedicated president of the organisation in 1980.

A statement issued by joint presidents, Pádraig Treacy and Johnny McGuire, said Paul was involved in almost every facet of Killarney life and he made an enormous contribution to local business and the community