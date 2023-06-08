Former Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan dies aged 79

Former Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan dies aged 79

Tributes have been paid to former Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan, who has died. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 21:02
Paul Hosford

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, has led tributes to former Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan who died aged 79.

Mr Coghlan was a senator from 1997 to his retirement in 2020, having been a businessman, auctioneer and a founding shareholder of Radio Kerry. He served as Leas Cathaoirleach of the upper house between 2016 and 2020 and had been a member of Kerry County Council and Killarney Urban District Council from 1985.

Mr Varadkar said that Mr Coghlan was a "proud Kerryman" and that he was "deeply saddened" to hear of his death.

“Paul was hard-working, dedicated and never forgot his roots in the Kingdom. Perhaps most importantly, he was always courteous and kind and was driven by his commitment to public service and his local community.

“I served with him in the Oireachtas between 2007 and his retirement in 2020. But even before that, as Councillor, Paul offered encouragement and practical support. He was very collegial and affable in his approach to politics. He would talk to anyone and fell out with no one. While we did not always see eye to eye on policy, he was always very kind, very good company and he will be missed by his colleagues and party.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Paul’s wife Peggy and children Michael, Mairead, Áine, John Paul and Aoife."

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has said it was deeply saddened to learn of Mr Coghlan's death. He was a long-time member of the chamber who was a very effective and dedicated president of the organisation in 1980.

A statement issued by joint presidents, Pádraig Treacy and Johnny McGuire, said Paul was involved in almost every facet of Killarney life and he made an enormous contribution to local business and the community

More in this section

Man praised after rescuing teenagers from sea in Waterford Man praised after rescuing teenagers from sea in Waterford
Cop26 - Glasgow Al Gore tells Cork conference: This decade the most decisive for climate and biodiversity
Ferry connection considered as part of new Youghal-Waterford travel corridor Ferry connection considered as part of new Youghal-Waterford travel corridor
Place: KillarneyPerson: Paul CoghlanPerson: Leo VaradkarOrganisation: Fine GaelOrganisation: Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce
<p>Munster Rugby players Alex Kendellen and Peter O'Mahony bring the URC trophy to Scoil Bhríde Eglantine. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Watch: Munster captain Peter O'Mahony visits daughter's Cork school with URC trophy

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd