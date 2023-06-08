Ferry connection considered as part of new Youghal-Waterford travel corridor

A ferry connection may form part of a new, sustainable travel corridor for pedestrians and cyclists between Youghal, Co Cork and Dungarvan, Co Waterford, according to a lead engineer working on the project.

Sean Dobbs, a senior engineer in Waterford City and County Council’s economic development department, said a seaborne connection could be included to bypass "a tricky section" of the route. He was addressing the East Cork Municipal Council on what is known as the "Cork to Waterford Pathfinder Project".

The plan envisages the cycleway/walkway will be completed between the two towns before the end of 2025 and it is being 100% funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Mr Dobbs said it was envisaged that much of the route will follow the path of the main N25 Cork-Waterford road and involve, where possible, the procurement of State-owned land adjacent to it, such as woodland and forestry owned by Coillte, which could also provide "spin-off" walking trails.

Youghal-based independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley raised safety issues with the proposal.

She said the road bridge crossing the River Blackwater on the eastern outskirts of Youghal was very narrow and unlikely to be wide enough to accommodate two lanes of traffic and the proposed sustainable route.

'Highly dangerous'

She also said the section of coastal road from the eastern side of the bridge towards Clashmore was even narrower and “highly dangerous as it is". It might be more prudent for safety reasons not to do anything on the bridge or the Clashmore road, but instead create a ferry link to bypass these areas, she added.

Ms Linehan-Foley suggested a ferry be put on between Youghal and Ferrypoint in Co Waterford as part of the sustainable travel route and Mr Dobbs said this was being looked at.

He agreed with her that the areas she was concerned about represent “a challenging section” of the proposed pathfinder project.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Hegarty said: “We should seek expressions of interest from ferry operators. This should actively be pursued now."

Mr Dobbs said consultants would be appointed this year and they would concentrate on creating a route corridor, which when identified would then go out for public consultation.

He added 2024 would see the project move to design and "environmental planning", while construction would be undertaken and completed by the end of 2025.