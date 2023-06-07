Cork GAA's Lord of the Skies: President leads tributes to Teddy McCarthy

Glowing tributes are continuing to pour in for Cork GAA's Lord of the Skies, Teddy McCarthy, with President Michael D Higgins saying he "will always hold a special place in the history of Irish sport".

The outpouring of love and affection for the only dual star to ever win All-Ireland hurling and football senior medals in the same year has gone far beyond the sporting world, cementing the legendary status of the man whose majestic flying leap when plucking a sliotar or Gaelic football out of the air reached hallowed status among those who love Gaelic games.

Mr Higgins said: "I would like to join with all those across Cork and throughout the GAA and beyond who have been so deeply saddened by the early passing of Teddy McCarthy.

Teddy McCarthy in action during the Cork v Galway All Ireland Hurling Final at Croke Park in September 1990.

"Teddy McCarthy will always hold a special place in the history of Irish sport, as the only player ever to win All-Ireland titles in hurling and football championships in the same year. Indeed, it seems increasingly unlikely that his remarkable achievement in 1990 will ever be repeated.

"May I extend my deepest condolences to Oonagh, to his children Cian, Niall and Sinéad, to those throughout Cork GAA who are mourning his loss, and to all of his family and friends.”

Speaking in Belfast, Tánaiste Michéal Martin said he was saddened and shocked.

He said 1990 was a special year "for a Cork person and people generally".

He personified that year in terms of being the first person to win an All Ireland in hurling and in football. He's a legend by Leeside. He was passionate about our games.

Mr Martin said there is "huge sadness" all over the country, in sporting circles and "particularly huge sadness in the city and county of Cork".

"You would see Teddy at games, and he had an encyclopedic knowledge of our games and values."

Mr Martin added that Mr McCarthy was "fantastic company".

Book of condolence

Thousands are expected at Cork City Hall to sign a book of condolence to the Glanmire hero of the 1990 All-Ireland championships.

Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde said: "He was a giant in the rich sporting tradition of our city and county and his legend will live on. On behalf of the citizens of Cork, I want to express my deepest condolences to his family, friends and former team mates on their loss."

Mayor of Cork County Cllr Danny Collins, said: "I had the pleasure in meeting Teddy many times and all I can say is that he was a modest legendary gent of the highest sorts. Condolences to his wife Oonagh, sons, daughter, family & friends. What a legend, May he RIP."

Teddy McCarthy won All Ireland titles for both hurling and football in 1990. Picture: James Meehan/Inpho

Gaelscoil Peig Sayers on Cork's northside paid tribute to his love of Irish culture.

"Teddy was a guest speaker at our school's fundraiser in the Opera House a few weeks ago and was a friend of Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers. He believed in the Irish language and in the northside, being a former Mon pupil. He always spoke of how he admired what we were doing for the language in our school... He was a true Cork legend," the school said.

Business leaders across the county have also expressed their sadness at his passing.

Former chairman and managing director of Beamish & Crawford Alf Smiddy, where Mr McCarthy once worked, said: "Such terribly sad news to hear of the sudden passing of Teddy McCarthy; a great friend from our school days, a great neighbour and a great work colleague at Beamish & Crawford Plc; not to mention his football and hurling skills and 1990 Accolade. May he Rest in Peace, and deepest sympathies to his family."

Leading business figure John Mullins said he had spoken with Mr McCarthy in recent days.

"Only spoke to Teddy McCarthy at the Kerry match on Saturday and he was in great form. Will miss seeing him at Cork matches. A great North Mon and Cork star. A once in a lifetime and a great guy. God rest you Teddy," he said.

Cork North Central TD and long-time GAA volunteer Thomas Gould said he was "very sad to hear of the sudden passing of Teddy McCarthy".

"We are thinking of his family and friends at this sad time. Teddy was a legendary player and a gentleman who will go down in the history books of the GAA," Mr Gould added.