Man dies following incident on board flight to Cork Airport

Passenger was on board an Aer Lingus flight from Lanzarote to Cork when he took ill
Man dies following incident on board flight to Cork Airport

He was on board an Aer Lingus flight from Cork to Lanzarote when he took ill.

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 15:17
Imasha Costa

A man has died following a medical emergency on board a flight into Cork Airport on Tuesday evening. 

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

He was on board an Aer Lingus flight from Lanzarote to Cork when he took ill.

Cork Airport police, Fire Service personnel as well as members of the National Ambulance Service attended the scene, an airport spokesperson said. 

Gardaí told the Irish Examiner they "received a report of an incident in which a passenger had taken ill on board a flight to Cork Airport yesterday evening".

"A man was later pronounced deceased and the body was removed from the scene. The local coroner was notified."

The Cork Airport spokesperson said: "With respect to the passenger concerned and their family, Cork Airport will not be making any further comment on the matter."

More in this section

Traffic wardens in Cobh unable to enforce parking limits due to 'technical issues' Traffic wardens in Cobh unable to enforce parking limits due to 'technical issues'
Five rescued after yacht sank near Sherkin Five rescued after yacht sank near Sherkin
Tralee family 'humbled' by community support while elderly father was missing Tralee family 'humbled' by community support while elderly father was missing
#Cork - News
Man dies following incident on board flight to Cork Airport

Local response praised after major dune fire at Maharees beach 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd