Man dies following incident on board flight to Cork Airport

A man has died following a medical emergency on board a flight into Cork Airport on Tuesday evening.

He was on board an Aer Lingus flight from Lanzarote to Cork when he took ill.

Cork Airport police, Fire Service personnel as well as members of the National Ambulance Service attended the scene, an airport spokesperson said.

Gardaí told the Irish Examiner they "received a report of an incident in which a passenger had taken ill on board a flight to Cork Airport yesterday evening".

"A man was later pronounced deceased and the body was removed from the scene. The local coroner was notified."

The Cork Airport spokesperson said: "With respect to the passenger concerned and their family, Cork Airport will not be making any further comment on the matter."