Traffic wardens in Cobh unable to enforce parking limits due to 'technical issues'

Traffic wardens in a premier tourist town cannot enforce short-term parking limits because their handheld machines have not been programmed to detect breaches of 30-minute ‘quick turnover zones’ which were introduced last summer.

One car owner has managed to park in Cobh, Co Cork, for weeks and cannot be touched, unless the gardaí intervene and take them to task as their insurance disc is apparently out of date.

A senior council official has admitted there is a "programming issue" with the handheld detection devices carried by traffic wardens in the town, which is the country’s premier destination for cruise liners and attracts thousands of other visitors during the peak season.

The quick turnover zones were primarily introduced to provide people with the opportunity to do a quick shop and benefit businesses as they emerged from covid-related trading difficulties.

The devices were supposed to be able to take pictures of vehicles parked in the 30m zones and then alert the wardens if they outstayed the limit.

The issue was highlighted at a meeting of the Cobh Municipal District Council by Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen, who said he had information the devices did not work, and motorists were abusing the zone limits as a result.

“I have seen this myself on numerous occasions. One car has been there [in a 30min zone] for the last two weeks and has no insurance on it. In the absence of this being sorted, [the limit] should be abolished,” he said.

Paraig Lynch, the senior council official for the area, admitted there were “technical issues” with the handheld devices which prevented the council from enforcing the 30-minute rule and applying a fine for overstays.

He said he had sought a report on what could be done to rectify this.

Mr Lynch said if the issue was not rectifiable, he agreed with Mr Rasmussen that the municipal district council would have to scrap the 30-minute zones as the time limits would be unenforceable.

Meanwhile, Mr Lynch said four parking machines in the town would be adapted shortly to accept credit card payments.

Cobh has also been confirmed as a pilot scheme for the introduction of an online parking app for Co Cork, which will allow people to pay for parking in advance.